How to get the Alan Wake outfit in Fortnite

Alan Wake is coming to Fortnite just in time for the Fortnitemares 2023, the game’s Halloween event.

Alan Wake 2 releases on Oct. 27, and players can only purchase the game on Epic Games Store, the home of Fortnite. This opened up the way for a collaboration with Fortnite, allowing players to take the writer’s legacy to the battle royale.

How can you get the Alan Wake skin in Fortnite?

You can get the Alan Wake outfit in Fortnite by pre-ordering Alan Wake 2 on the Epic Games Store. While the Standard edition of the game has a $49.99 price tag, its Deluxe edition costs $69.99.

Purchasing both editions will be enough to unlock the Alan Wake skin in Fortnite, and you’ll also get the Alan’s Messenger Bag Back Bling to complement the skin.

Will the Alan Wake skin release on Fortnite’s daily in-game Item Shop?

At the time of writing, the Alan Wake skin in Fortnite is likely to remain claimable through Alan Wake 2 pre-orders. However, Epic left the door open for the skin’s feature as it stated the skin could make its way to Fortnite’s item shop at a later date on the promotion’s FAQ page.

When can you start using the Alan Wake skin in Fortnite?

If you’ve purchased Alan Wake 2 on the Epic Games Store already, you can immediately claim the Alan Wake skin by logging into your Fortnite account. The skin became available in the game on Oct. 12, and Alan Wake 2 will still be on pre-order until Oct. 27.

The Alan Wake x Fortnite collaboration offer is only valid until Oct. 27. Image via Alan Wake on Twitter

How to get the Alan Wake Fortnite outfit on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and Android

Fortnite players on consoles or mobile devices will need a PC to get the Alan Wake skin in the game.

You’ll need to log into Epic Games Store with your Fortnite account, which should be linked to an Epic Games account, and purchase Alan Wake 2 on pre-order. If PC isn’t your main gaming platform and you don’t plan on playing Alan Wake 2 on PC, this method can be less than ideal, and you might consider waiting for the skin to become available in Fortnite’s in-game shop.

