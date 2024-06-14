How to get Syd Fortnite skin

Fortnite has an abundance of skins to use and show off across its various game modes, but some, like Syd, are rarer and more desirable than others—but we can tell you how to get your hands on this cuddly look.

The Syd skin was first introduced to Fortnite in Chapter Three, season three, and, like other skins, comes and goes over the year, meaning there is often a very limited window enabling you to add it to your Locker.

If you want to make sure you don’t miss out, read on to find out everything you need to know about unlocking the Syd skin in Fortnite.

How to get the Syd skin in Fortnite

So cute. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Syd skin in Fortnite is only available from the Shop and must be purchased using V-Bucks. There are two options to purchasing Syd, depending on whether you only want the skin or are interested in a full bundle.

First introduced in July 2022, Syd appeared in the Shop several times, but there was a 264-day window without Syd in the store before the skin returned on June 13 with the Metallica update. It will remain available to purchase until June 27.

The Syd outfit costs 1,200 V-Bucks and includes two additional selectable Styles, Minty, Red Panda, the Cuddlebear Cutie Back Bling, and a LEGO style for LEGO Fortnite.

Alternatively, the Syd outfit is included in the Beary Cuddly Bundle. The Beary Cuddly Bundle costs 1,700 V-Bucks and includes selectable Styles, a LEGO style, the Cuddlebear Cutie Back Bling, Weighted Spikegloves Pickaxe, and the Heartwave Wrap.

