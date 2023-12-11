How to get Medieval Railings in LEGO Fortnite

Add that medieval look to just about any build with this style.

In addition to a heap of preloaded build recipes, LEGO Fortnite offers recipes for building blocks, enabling players to nurture their creative sides. So, if you’re wondering how to build Medieval Railings to give life to your rustic building, I’ve just the guide you’re looking for.

What is the Medieval Railing in LEGO Fortnite and how to get it?

Fancy a Manor Stable? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Medieval Railings are a kind of building parts—fences, to be precise—used to decorate the Majestic Manor builds in LEGO Fortnite. They are available as an independent recipe as well, so if you are designing a structure of your own, you can use these railings there too.

Medieval Railings will unlock after you discover the first Majestic Manor build—the Humble Manor—which unlocks after you build a Village Square in LEGO Fortnite’s Desert Biome. If you have spawned in a different biome like Grasslands or Snow and have set up your first village there, don’t worry—you can always set up a new Village Square in the Desert Biome.

Once you have the recipe, you need one Wood to build a Medieval Railing in LEGO Fortnite. So, if you are building a Majestic Manor, make sure you have enough Wood in your inventory. You can check out the amount of Wood or other resources needed in the recipe before going ahead with a build.

One Wood is all it takes. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Like all other fence kinds, Medieval Railings are available in different shapes and designs—nine to be exact—to suit the most intricate builds. Despite their dimension, each of these kinds require one Wood only, so it’s a relatively easy recipe.

You can create an independent Medieval Railing by opening your Build menu and looking in the Fences section under the Building Parts tab. Besides Medieval Railings, you can also get Medieval Stairs to create the perfect Middle Age-inspired building in LEGO Fortnite.