How to get Medieval Railings in LEGO Fortnite

Add that medieval look to just about any build with this style.

Medieval Railings in LEGO Fortnite
Screenshot by Dot Esports

In addition to a heap of preloaded build recipes, LEGO Fortnite offers recipes for building blocks, enabling players to nurture their creative sides. So, if you’re wondering how to build Medieval Railings to give life to your rustic building, I’ve just the guide you’re looking for. 

What is the Medieval Railing in LEGO Fortnite and how to get it?

Manor Stable in LEGO Fortnite featuring Medieval Railings
Fancy a Manor Stable? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Medieval Railings are a kind of building parts—fences, to be precise—used to decorate the Majestic Manor builds in LEGO Fortnite. They are available as an independent recipe as well, so if you are designing a structure of your own, you can use these railings there too. 

Medieval Railings will unlock after you discover the first Majestic Manor build—the Humble Manor—which unlocks after you build a Village Square in LEGO Fortnite’s Desert Biome. If you have spawned in a different biome like Grasslands or Snow and have set up your first village there, don’t worry—you can always set up a new Village Square in the Desert Biome.   

Once you have the recipe, you need one Wood to build a Medieval Railing in LEGO Fortnite. So, if you are building a Majestic Manor, make sure you have enough Wood in your inventory. You can check out the amount of Wood or other resources needed in the recipe before going ahead with a build.

All Medieval Railings in Build Menu in LEGO Fortnite
One Wood is all it takes. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Like all other fence kinds, Medieval Railings are available in different shapes and designs—nine to be exact—to suit the most intricate builds. Despite their dimension, each of these kinds require one Wood only, so it’s a relatively easy recipe. 

Related

Every resource in LEGO Fortnite
LEGO Fortnite falls victim to its own build features as players recreate 9/11 in-game

You can create an independent Medieval Railing by opening your Build menu and looking in the Fences section under the Building Parts tab. Besides Medieval Railings, you can also get Medieval Stairs to create the perfect Middle Age-inspired building in LEGO Fortnite.

Author

Sharmila Ganguly
Staff Writer at Dot Esports. An enthusiastic gamer who bumped into the intricacies of video game journalism in 2021 and has been hustling ever since. Obsessed with first-person shooter titles, especially VALORANT. Contact: sharmila@dotesports.com