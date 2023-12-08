Can you have multiple villages in LEGO Fortnite? – Answered

The mayor of two towns. Is that even a thing?

LEGO Fortnite is pretty straightforward with its gameplay. Build a shelter, gather food, make a bed, make a village, and keep expanding. Sure, having your own village is great, but… can we have another one?

After all, the whole point of the game is to build and survive in a hostile world, and limiting the player to just one settlement seems like a bad design choice. Fortunately, that isn’t the case. I’ll tell you how to build multiple villages in LEGO Fortnite.

What can you do in a village in LEGO Fortnite?

There’s lots of village upgrades you can unlock. Screenshot by Dot Esports

While you technically don’t need a village to enjoy LEGO Fortnite, you’ll be missing out on many things without one. A village acts as your safe hub zone. Here, you can build structures, store recipes, spend the night, and, more importantly, have NPC neighbors.

Unlike most games, your NPC neighbors won’t just wander around. They can be quite helpful by gathering resources, refining them, giving you gifts, and teaching you new recipes. So, while they aren’t necessary, villages are quite helpful in LEGO Fortnite.

Can you have multiple villages in LEGO Fortnite?

Villages need to be further apart. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Yes, you can. You can have as many villages as you want.

The only condition is that your new village isn’t close to one of your established villages. To test this out, I tried to make a new village really close to my existing one, and sure enough, the game wouldn’t let me. I then moved back until I could barely see my first village, and still the game wouldn’t let me.

I really wanted to test the distance, so I found a mountain that overlooked my first village and climbed it. After clearing out the wolf residents on top of the mountain, I placed the Village marker and became the proud owner of my second village. The best part is that I could see my first village from my new one.

I can see my OTHER house from here. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Why would you want to have multiple villages in LEGO Fortnite?

Other than just making your word feel more populated, there is one obvious reason why you would want more villages in LEGO Fortnite—more resources. One village can only hold so many villagers, but another one can hold just as much. Just imagine, you could have a lumber village that’s only focused on gathering wood, another one where your NPCs tend crops, and maybe even a quarry village where everyone does nothing but break rocks all day. You may also want a heavily fortified village to protect all your other villages.



As you can tell, there are plenty of reasons why you would want more villages, and I’m very glad LEGO Fortnite lets us build as many as we want.