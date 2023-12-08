Can you have multiple villages in LEGO Fortnite? – Answered

The mayor of two towns. Is that even a thing?

A fledgling village lit by campfire in LEGO Fortnite.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

LEGO Fortnite is pretty straightforward with its gameplay. Build a shelter, gather food, make a bed, make a village, and keep expanding. Sure, having your own village is great, but… can we have another one?

After all, the whole point of the game is to build and survive in a hostile world, and limiting the player to just one settlement seems like a bad design choice. Fortunately, that isn’t the case. I’ll tell you how to build multiple villages in LEGO Fortnite.

What can you do in a village in LEGO Fortnite?

A village upgrade screen showing what is needed for an upgrade
There’s lots of village upgrades you can unlock. Screenshot by Dot Esports

While you technically don’t need a village to enjoy LEGO Fortnite, you’ll be missing out on many things without one. A village acts as your safe hub zone. Here, you can build structures, store recipes, spend the night, and, more importantly, have NPC neighbors

Unlike most games, your NPC neighbors won’t just wander around. They can be quite helpful by gathering resources, refining them, giving you gifts, and teaching you new recipes. So, while they aren’t necessary, villages are quite helpful in LEGO Fortnite.

Can you have multiple villages in LEGO Fortnite?

Lego character trying to place another village close to the first one
Villages need to be further apart. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Yes, you can. You can have as many villages as you want.

The only condition is that your new village isn’t close to one of your established villages. To test this out, I tried to make a new village really close to my existing one, and sure enough, the game wouldn’t let me. I then moved back until I could barely see my first village, and still the game wouldn’t let me. 

Related

How to get Cord in LEGO Fortnite
How to sleep in LEGO Fortnite
How to upgrade your village in LEGO Fortnite

I really wanted to test the distance, so I found a mountain that overlooked my first village and climbed it. After clearing out the wolf residents on top of the mountain, I placed the Village marker and became the proud owner of my second village. The best part is that I could see my first village from my new one.

A Lego character looking in the distance at the other village
I can see my OTHER house from here. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Why would you want to have multiple villages in LEGO Fortnite?

Other than just making your word feel more populated, there is one obvious reason why you would want more villages in LEGO Fortnitemore resources. One village can only hold so many villagers, but another one can hold just as much. Just imagine, you could have a lumber village that’s only focused on gathering wood, another one where your NPCs tend crops, and maybe even a quarry village where everyone does nothing but break rocks all day. You may also want a heavily fortified village to protect all your other villages.


As you can tell, there are plenty of reasons why you would want more villages, and I’m very glad LEGO Fortnite lets us build as many as we want.

Author

Aleksandar Perišić
Staff Writer. Aleksandar has been gaming ever since he can remember and has been writing game reviews long before he joined Dot Esports. He loves MMORPGS, Nintendo and Indie games. He also steals gifts on Christmas but then gives them back when everyone starts to sing.