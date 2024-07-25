Image Credit: Bethesda
An image of the Lucien West skin in Fortnite.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Fortnite

How to get Lucien West skin in Fortnite

Act fast.
Image of Josh Challies
Josh Challies
Published: Jul 25, 2024 09:39 am

Fortnite has an abundance of awesome skins to grab and show off, but for some, you might miss their appearances in the store. The Lucien West skin is among them, but we can tell you how to get it.

With daily shop rotations, items in the Fortnite store are not there to stay. Fortunately for gamers, following an update earlier this year, you can now see exactly how much longer an item will be available.

If you’ve been waiting for Lucien West to return to the store, there’s good news—but you need to act fast.

How to acquire Lucien West skin in Fortnite

A screenshot of the Lucien West Bundle in Fortnite.
Limited time only. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The only way of obtaining the Lucien West skin in Fortnite is to purchase it with V-Bucks. If you’re prepared to splash out for it, there are two options available.

The Lucien West Bundle costs 1,700 V-Bucks and provides you with the skin alongside the Westward Star Pickaxe, High Stakes Protector Wrap, Lil Louie Back Bling, and a loading screen. Alternatively, the Lucien West outfit can be purchased separately for 1,200 V-Bucks and also includes the Lil Louie Back Bling.

You only have a limited time to nab the skin, though, as the Lucien West skin will be removed from the item shop on July 25 at 6:59pm CT (00:59am BST on July 26). It’s unknown when the skin or the bundle will return to the store.

The Lucien West skin first arrived in Fortnite on Jan. 29, 2023, and has appeared in the store regularly since. But its last appearance before returning in July 2024 was on Dec. 3, 2023.

