How to get Indiana Jones in Fortnite Chapter 3 season 3

Fortnite‘s seasonal battle pass is a great way for players to get new cosmetics for the game. Each new pass introduces a new secret battle pass skin, even if it doesn’t always stay that way. While Indiana Jones was leaked as a part of the Unreal Engine 5 showcase, he’s been officially introduced to the game as the secret battle pass skin.

To unlock Indiana Jones in Fortnite, players will need to buy the battle pass before completing quests to unlock the different parts of the set. Fans will have to wait another month before they’re able to start unlocking the character, with the official start date for the challenges coming on July 7, 2022.

Screengrab via Epic Games

Indy’s first page consists of the main character’s outfit, a fedora banner icon, the Raider’s Relic harvesting tool, a Rogue Archaeology wrap, and an Expedition Bag back bling. There is still another page of rewards that will likely unlock further cosmetics for Indiana Jones or a second secret skin.

This battle pass character was first revealed during an Unreal Engine 5 showcase by Epic, where fans saw a file name in a desktop clip. Many fans originally suggested this was going to be another variation of the blonde Agent Jones, but leakers were quick to speculate otherwise.

Epic leaked it in their official Unreal Engine 5 live stream a while ago



Alongside that collab, they also leaked Indiana Jones & Darth Vader. The existence of these two collabs was confirmed 1-2 days later by Tabor Hill — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) May 12, 2022

While fans wait for Indiana Jones to unlock, they’ll have plenty of time to chill on the island and explore the new POIs. As players become more familiar with the new map, they’ll be more prepared for when Indy lands next month.