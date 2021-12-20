There are a handful of winter-themed items that have made their way to Fortnite‘s Winterfest 2021, the first event of Chapter Three. Included in this group of items are the returning Chiller grenades, which leave players with an icy effect known as Icy Feet rather than lingering damage.

Icy Feet can be used to either hinder your opponents during firefights or build battles, or supplement your own movement mechanics. But how can you get it?

How to get Icy Feet in Fortnite

Icy Feet affects players caught in the blast radius of Chiller grenades. Chiller grenades are common quality throwable items that detonate after just a second, knocking nearby players back and giving them Icy Feet. Chiller grenades can be found in chests or in common ground loot, as well as deployable holiday presents.

The Icy Feet effect causes player to get ice on their feet, making them slide around for the next 10 seconds like the friction setting has been turned down. The effect causes the amount of distance you travel as a result of the Chiller grenade shockwave to increase as well.

If you’re trying to cover longer distances more quickly—and in fact there’s a Winterfest mission that has you do just that—your best bet will be to throw down a Chiller grenade directly behind you, then face the direction you want to go. Needless to say, you’ll travel further and faster if you’re facing a downhill direction.

You can also use Chiller grenades and their Icy Feet effect against enemies; if you’ve got an enemy player on top of a tower firing at you, a well-placed Chiller grenade will make it harder for them to stay on top of their tower.