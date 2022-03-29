The in-game store in Fortnite is always changing, with new packs, items, and promotions getting switched out each week. But recently, the items being purchased are doing some good in the world, with Epic committing all in-game proceeds from March 20 to April 3 to Ukraine humanitarian relief.

Less than a week into this endeavor, Epic announced that it had already raised a staggering $70 million toward Ukraine relief support. Players can continue to support relief efforts with the new Mainframe Break Pack for just a few bucks.

Mainframe Break Pack contents

The Mainframe Break Pack features the Zoe Clash outfit, the Sgt. Shiba back bling (with a sweet eyepatch), a pair of baseball bats in the Beep & Boop pickaxe, and the Sticker ‘Em Up weapon wrap that features the same symbols on Zoe’s jacket. The pack also features 600 complimentary V-Bucks, which can be used for other items or for purchasing the battle pass.

Mainframe Break Pack cost and how to acquire

The Mainframe Break Pack cannot be purchased with V-Bucks, but it only costs $3.99. It’s a pretty solid deal for some neat items and the dollar cost per V-Buck is actually cheaper than if you bought V-Bucks outright for $8 or $20 from the store. But you can only buy the pack once and V-Bucks may not be redeemable on other platforms you play on.

There’s no listed time for the Mainframe Break Pack, but it’s under “Special Offers and Bundles,” so get it quick before it’s gone with the next Shop Refresh.