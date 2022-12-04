Fortnite Chapter Three officially ended with the Fracture event, and what an event it was. After nearly being overwhelmed by Chrome, the Island was blown to smithereens, and players were sent into space with it. Thankfully, The Paradigm was there to help put things back together. Sort of.

As players helped by gathering portions of The Zero Point, The Paradigm brought sections of the Island back into existence, as players also got to relive old missions and stories from previous chapters. As they did so, completely no portions of an Island that no Fortnite player has ever seen or played on also made their way into the construction of a new Island, suggesting that the new map players will play on for Chapter Four will be an entirely different one from the end of Chapter Three.

As players exited the event, they were greeted with a new teaser: a website asking for coordinates. Entering the correct coordinates allowed them to see new items and skins that will presumably make their way to Fortnite in Chapter Four.

But where can players find these coordinates? And what exactly is that QR code doing in the Chapter Four waiting room? Check out the guide below for everything you need to know on these teasers.

What is the QR code in the Fortnite Chapter Four waiting room?

If you’ve paid attention to the laid-back livestream on Fortnite‘s socials, you might have noticed a billboard periodically floating around. This billboard has a code that will take you to the Fortnite Chapter Four coordinates website. This is a site that allows players to see new skins and items from Fortnite Chapter Four, season one.

Enter the coordinates into the search bar to be shown that specific item in the game. But first you’ll need to know where to find the coordinates.

Where to find Fortnite Chapter Four map coordinate codes

Right now it seems that Epic Games is giving codes to the game’s actors like Brie Larson, who posted her code earlier tonight. Epic Games has also chosen to share codes through the current waiting room livestream ahead of Chapter Four and through the official Fortnite account.

Players can find an updated list of current codes on Dot Esports right now.

Many Twitter data miners like iFireMonkey, Shiina, and HYPEX are sharing the codes as they are found out. There is also a thread on Reddit, where users are taking to the comments to post about the codes as they go live.