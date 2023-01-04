How to get Account Levels fast in Fortnite

Fortnite is one of the most popular live-service games out right now, drawing in millions of players every year to take part in each new season. As part of Chapter Four, season one, Epic Games has implemented a new mechanic to the battle pass that asks players to earn a specific number of Account Levels to unlock new Alt Styles.

The game doesn’t elaborate on what Account Levels are, so players are confused about how to get the new Outfit styles. Here’s all the information you need to know about how to get Account Levels in Fortnite.

What’s the best way to get Account Levels in Fortnite?

Screengrab via Epic Games

Each season, players will automatically level up the battle pass by completing different challenges and just playing the game. What’s not so obvious is that for each level they get on the battle pass, they are also contributing to their larger Account Level as well. For each level you get on a seasonal battle pass, you get one added to your overall Account Level, which never resets.

So it follows that the best way to get Account Levels is the same as the fastest way to earn your battle pass levels. Completing weekly and daily challenges will likely be your fastest way to earn Account Levels, with each week’s challenges providing multiple levels. You can also get milestone levels by just playing the game.

There are lots of other ways that you can earn Account Levels, with some examples including:

Purchasing battle pass levels with V-Bucks

Playing Creative modes with XP enabled

Earning battle pass experience in Save the World mode

As long as you’re playing the game, you’re likely earning experience toward your battle pass and, thus, your Account Level. With two months left in this season of the game, players have plenty of time to earn the Account Levels they need to unlock the Midseason Drops.

That’s all you need to know about what Account levels are and how to earn them fast in Fortnite.