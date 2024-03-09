How to fix the ESP-RPA error in Fortnite

Fortnite has an impressive uptime, but its track record doesn’t mean much during content releases. When releasing large patches, Epic Games’ servers work double time since new content increases player counts, causing errors like ESP-RPA in the process.

When I first received the ESP-RPA error in Fortnite, Epic was about to roll out one of the largest content releases in the game’s history. Immediately after the error occurred, I figured it could be related to the servers, and quick research proved my theory right, allowing me to narrow down fixes.

Here’s what the ESP-RPA error means in Fortnite and a few fixes you can try.

What is the ESP-RPA error in Fortnite?

It also looks like a giveaway code. Image via Epic Games

The ESP-RPA error usually shows up when Fortnite’s servers are down or during maintenance. Its two root causes might happen before or during content releases. So, in most cases, the ESP-RPA error and Fortnite updates are related.

In many cases, there’s little you can do to fix the ESP-RPA error as this is a server-side issue, meaning it’s on Epic to fix the servers and bring them back online for you to log in. However, if Fortnite is up and running and you’re still encountering this error, there are a few fixes you can try.

Fixes for the ESP-RPA error in Fortnite

The fastest fix for the ESP-RPA error in Fortnite is a router reset. However, before applying this solution method, you should check Fortnite’s server status. If the servers are down, you won’t be able to manually fix this error, and you’ll need to wait for Epic to release a hotfix.

If the servers are down, but you still encounter the ESP-RPA error, you try out the following fixes.

Restart your gaming device

A simple restart can go a long way, especially if you’re on a console. The ESP-RPA Fortnite error on PS5, for example, can also appear when the console fails to connect to the game’s servers, and a reset can easily fix that.

Submit a support ticket to Epic Games

If you get the ESP-RPA error too frequently, it might be time to contact Epic. Go to Epic Games’ help page for Fortnite and submit a support ticket. Customer Support Specialists should take a deeper look into your situation and they could come up with other alternative fixes suited for your case.

Fortnite can act up during patch times. Sometimes, the game will tell you that there’s an update available, but when you restart Fortnite to install it, nothing will be there. All Fortnite error codes eventually get resolved, though, since Epic is often quick to address cases that affect most of its playerbase.