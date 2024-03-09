Category:
Fortnite

How to fix the ESP-RPA error in Fortnite

It's not the first or the last.
Image of Gökhan Çakır
Gökhan Çakır
|
Published: Mar 8, 2024 09:08 pm
Fortnite characters standing next to each other, showcasing new skins.
Image via Epic Games

Fortnite has an impressive uptime, but its track record doesn’t mean much during content releases. When releasing large patches, Epic Games’ servers work double time since new content increases player counts, causing errors like ESP-RPA in the process.

Recommended Videos

When I first received the ESP-RPA error in Fortnite, Epic was about to roll out one of the largest content releases in the game’s history. Immediately after the error occurred, I figured it could be related to the servers, and quick research proved my theory right, allowing me to narrow down fixes.

Here’s what the ESP-RPA error means in Fortnite and a few fixes you can try.

What is the ESP-RPA error in Fortnite?

A Fortnite character using Zeus' lightning.
It also looks like a giveaway code. Image via Epic Games

The ESP-RPA error usually shows up when Fortnite’s servers are down or during maintenance. Its two root causes might happen before or during content releases. So, in most cases, the ESP-RPA error and Fortnite updates are related.

In many cases, there’s little you can do to fix the ESP-RPA error as this is a server-side issue, meaning it’s on Epic to fix the servers and bring them back online for you to log in. However, if Fortnite is up and running and you’re still encountering this error, there are a few fixes you can try.

Fixes for the ESP-RPA error in Fortnite

The fastest fix for the ESP-RPA error in Fortnite is a router reset. However, before applying this solution method, you should check Fortnite’s server status. If the servers are down, you won’t be able to manually fix this error, and you’ll need to wait for Epic to release a hotfix.

If the servers are down, but you still encounter the ESP-RPA error, you try out the following fixes.

Restart your gaming device

A simple restart can go a long way, especially if you’re on a console. The ESP-RPA Fortnite error on PS5, for example, can also appear when the console fails to connect to the game’s servers, and a reset can easily fix that.

Submit a support ticket to Epic Games

If you get the ESP-RPA error too frequently, it might be time to contact Epic. Go to Epic Games’ help page for Fortnite and submit a support ticket. Customer Support Specialists should take a deeper look into your situation and they could come up with other alternative fixes suited for your case.

Fortnite can act up during patch times. Sometimes, the game will tell you that there’s an update available, but when you restart Fortnite to install it, nothing will be there. All Fortnite error codes eventually get resolved, though, since Epic is often quick to address cases that affect most of its playerbase.

related content
Read Article Here’s why Fortnite servers are not responding during Chapter 5, season 2 downtime
Fortnite Jonesy floating through space with shocked look on his face
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
Here’s why Fortnite servers are not responding during Chapter 5, season 2 downtime
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter Mar 8, 2024
Read Article When will Fortnite be back up?
Fortnite battle royale looking toward the sky with lightning
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
When will Fortnite be back up?
Cale Michael Cale Michael and others Mar 8, 2024
Read Article Fortnite Chapter 5 season 2 countdown: Exact start time and release date
A screenshot of an angel character flying on a purple sky with a constellation on her wings.
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
Fortnite Chapter 5 season 2 countdown: Exact start time and release date
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana and others Mar 8, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Here’s why Fortnite servers are not responding during Chapter 5, season 2 downtime
Fortnite Jonesy floating through space with shocked look on his face
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
Here’s why Fortnite servers are not responding during Chapter 5, season 2 downtime
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter Mar 8, 2024
Read Article When will Fortnite be back up?
Fortnite battle royale looking toward the sky with lightning
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
When will Fortnite be back up?
Cale Michael Cale Michael and others Mar 8, 2024
Read Article Fortnite Chapter 5 season 2 countdown: Exact start time and release date
A screenshot of an angel character flying on a purple sky with a constellation on her wings.
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
Fortnite Chapter 5 season 2 countdown: Exact start time and release date
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana and others Mar 8, 2024
Author
Gökhan Çakır
Strategical Content Writer and Fortnite Lead for Dot Esports. Gökhan Çakır graduated as an industrial engineer in 2020 and has since applied his analytical and strategic thinking to many endeavors. As a natural-born gamer, he honed his skills to a professional level in Dota 2. Upon giving up on the Aegis of Champions in 2019, Gökhan started his writing career, covering all things gaming while his heart remains a lifetime defender of the Ancients.