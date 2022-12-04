The Fortnite new season is upon us with a bunch of new weapons, locations, and NPCs to find on top of a new map.

One of these new weapons includes the mythically named Ex-Caliber. This new Assualt Rifle hybrid shoots out little exploding projectiles that, when hitting an opponent, will deal extra explosion damage over time to them and whoever is around them.

But where exactly do you find one? After all, it is needed not just to help you to a Victory Royale but also to complete some of the challenges in-game.

So let us tell you where to look.

Ex-Caliber location

Screengrab via Epic Games

Screengrab via Epic Games

There are two major places you can get the Ex-Caliber in-game currently, with the most obvious one being by defeating the Boss NPC located at The Citadel—a new area located in the North-East of the map

This NPC is tough as nails to defeat but beating him does drop a Legendary version of the assault rifle to use. So long as no one is waiting to pick you off while you are down.

The rarer version of the Ex-Caliber though is one of two weapons dropped from the Oathbound Chests that are a new type of chest added in the recent update. These chests can be found in a handful of locations but mainly around The Citadel once again.