How to find strange Claw Marks left by Wolverine in Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 4 | Dot Esports

One of the most iconic X-Men is back on the hunt and he’s looking for his next target. Here’s how to find his claw marks in Fortnite Chapter two, season four that he left behind.

The claw mark investigation is one of the challenges for Wolverine. To begin, players need to head to Weeping Woods, which is a fitting location considering the dark nature of Wolverine’s history.

The mutant born with retractable forearm claws has put his abilities to good use. He’s clawed at rocks, vans, and even wooden cabins. Clearly Wolverine is looking for someone, or something. Perhaps he’s teamed up with the rest of the X-Men and Marvel superheroes for an event later this season.

In Weeping Woods the first claw mark can be found by visiting a small van next to the wooden cabin at the north entrance of Weeping Woods. Then, players need to visit the large cabin and look for a small claw mark located underneath the balcony.

Finally, another claw mark should appear on rocks in the pond near the cabin and around Weeping Woods.

Wolverine's mysterious Claw Marks can be found in Weeping Woods, here are the exact locations. #Fortnite



Players will be rewarded with the Berserker Barrage spray once players have found all three claw marks.

Wolverine is one of the few X-Men and other Marvel characters introduced to Fortnite Chapter two, season four. The skin is available as the last battle pass stage which means the adamantium soldier will drop into the map later this season.