How to find and use EMP Stealth Camo in Fortnite

Kept you waiting, huh? You sure did, Snake. But now that Solid Snake is in Fortnite, he’s brought some of his tech with him, like the EMP Stealth Camo item.

The Metal Gear Solid franchise always blends a mix of military technology and futuristic fantasy, and the EMP Stealth Camo is one of the most famous cases of that. The new item is now in Fortnite just like Solid Snake, and soon his buddy Raiden as part of a store bundle.

Here’s everything we know about the EMP Stealth Camo in Fortnite.

What is EMP Stealth Camo in Fortnite?

The name’s Raiden. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Fortnite EMP Stealth Camo is a Mythic item introduced during Chapter Five, season one after the update on Jan. 23, 2024. This update also added Solid Snake and the Cardboard Box Mythic item.

The EMP Stealth Camo can be used to go invisible, just like the same item in the Metal Gear Solid series, where Solid Snake comes from. But where this item differs is in how it works in battle royale.

When the stealth camo runs out, that’s where the EMP comes in. When coming out of the stealth camo, it triggers an EMP blast that will deal 50 shield damage to any enemy in its vicinity.

“Electronic device that cloaks the user,” its in-game description reads. “Triggers an EMP pulse when deactivating.”

So the basic idea when using EMP Stealth Camo is to use the invisibility to get up close to an enemy, deactivate it and EMP them, and then finish them off with a shotgun or other kind of weapon—quick and clean, just like Solid Snake would do.

Where to find EMP Stealth Camo in Fortnite

EMP Stealth Camo is a Mythic item in Fortnite. This means it glows a bright gold color when found on the map as ground loot, but it can also be found within chests all around the map.

There’s a challenge on page two of the Solid Snake challenges to unlock his Old Snake skin style, and it requires using the EMP Stealth Camo three times. It can be done in the same match, but there’s a 30-second cooldown each time you use the item.

Keep your eyes peeled when playing Fortnite and you should be able to spot the EMP Stealth Camo on the ground, or do your best to open as many chests as you can to try and get lucky.