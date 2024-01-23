How to find and use a Cardboard Box in Fortnite

Solid Snake has finally arrived in Fortnite, but he’s brought some of his own tools to help him in battle royale, like the Cardboard Box.

Recommended Videos

Snake is a world-class soldier capable of the most classified stealth missions, and that means using what you have around you to help survive and accomplish the objective. One of these items is a seemingly useless cardboard box, but Snake uses it to maximum effectiveness in Metal Gear Solid, and now Fortnite, too.

Here’s everything to know about the Cardboard Box item in Fortnite.

What is the Fortnite Cardboard Box?

The Cardboard Box item in Fortnite is part of the game’s collaboration with Metal Gear Solid and Solid Snake, the new skin added as part of the Jan. 23 update during Chapter Five, season one. Snake will also be joined by Raiden from Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty, who can be purchased from the store.

In the MGS games, Solid Snake often uses a cardboard box to hide from enemies. It’s always been a silly joke in the franchise, and now it’s come to Fortnite as part of the challenges to unlock Snake.

Before playing as Snake, players need to finish five challenges, and the Cardboard Box is a part of those challenges. Here’s how to get it done.

How to find and use Fortnite’s Cardboard Box

Here it is. Screenshot by Dot Esports

For one of Solid Snake’s unlock challenges in Fortnite, players must hide in a Cardboard Box for 10 seconds. The hard part here is finding a Cardboard Box, which is depicted in the image above, just as it appeared in MGS2 way back in 2001.

Fortnite’s Cardboard Box is a Mythic item during Chapter Five, season one. This means it is a very rare piece of loot that can be found anywhere in the game as ground loot or from inside of a chest.

Once picked up, it can be equipped and then thrown. Throw one and you will then be able to hide inside the Cardboard Box to surprise an unsuspecting enemy. To exit the Cardboard Box, use it again. But while inside, you can aim your weapon to pop out and fire.

To finish the challenge, once you grab a box, find a safe spot and throw one down. Hide inside of it without moving for 10 seconds and you will finish the challenge, which is one of five challenges to unlock Solid Snake as a skin in Fortnite.

Another challenge, for the Old Snake skin, requires players to “use a hiding spot in different matches.” The cardboard box counts towards this challenge as well.