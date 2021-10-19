How to find and eat candy in Fortnite: Fortnitemares 2021 - Dot Esports

Don't eat them in one go.

Trick or treat? Fortnitemares has returned to the Fortnite island, bringing back the beloved Halloween event.

As always, there’s a list of challenges to complete and unique Halloween-inspired rewards to unlock.

Though some of these challenges won’t require players to do anything thematically, others will ask them to perform all-time Halloween classics, like collecting candy. Picking up the candy from the ground is the easier part since you’ll need to find them first.

During the Fortnitemare event, players can find candies inside pumpkin buckets that are usually placed around houses. You’ll need to break it with a Melee Weapon, ideally your Harvesting Tool.

Holly Hedges, Retail Row, and Pleasant Park have been the most popular residential areas in Fortnite and you’ll find more houses in these three landmarks than anywhere else.

To eat the candy, you’ll first have to take damage—no matter if it’s self-inflicted or from an enemy player. Once you’ve taken damage, eat the candy to increase your health and armor.

Players needed to consume 25 pieces of candy to complete any quest in last year’s event, but the number was dragged down to 15, making the challenge easier to complete.