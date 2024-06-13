Epic Games has finally introduced a challenging new mode for LEGO Fortnite called Expert Mode, pitting the best explorers against tough challenges and even tougher enemies, like the terrifying Storm-Wild Frost Brute.

These new Storm-Wild creature variants hit harder, have faster movement speed, and can take a lot more damage than their normal siblings, but they’re a necessary foe to beat if you wish to collect the elusive biome-based trophies that have been added in the game. For the Frostland Trophy, for example, you must take down a Storm-Wild Frost Brute as part of the required tasks.

If you’re looking for some big game to hunt, here is how to find and defeat a Storm-Wild Frost Brute in LEGO Fortnite.

Defeat a Storm-Wild Frost Brute in LEGO Fortnite, explained

Not your average brute. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To find a Storm-Wild Frost Brute in LEGO Fortnite, start trekking through the Frostlands biome and search for one of the massive Frost Brutes sporting a blue color scheme. These massive monsters are already difficult to take down, but be wary of Frost Brutes—and other creatures—that are glowing purple.

If the Frost Brute has glowing purple eyes and a purple health bar, it is a Storm-Wild variant that is supercharged and ready for a fight. You’ll need plenty of friends, heavy weaponry, and plenty of healing supplies to survive this fight.

These are the items and resources you should have before facing a Storm-Wild Frost Brute:

Weapons Epic-tier Recurve Crossbow Bowcaster/DL-44/E-11 blaster Dynamite

Charms Inner Fire Charm Reflection Charm/Charm of Resilience Totem of Return



For weapons, the Epic Recurve Crossbow is a must if you haven’t found yourself any of the Star Wars-themed weaponry yet. You need to keep your distance from the Storm-Wild Frost Brute because his close-range melee attacks are devastating. His ranged attacks, on the other hand, are easily dodged and can be handled.

For charms, you’ll need an Inner Fire Charm to combat any cold damage you’ll deal with in the Frostlands, while the Totem of Return is the only way to revive yourself in Expert Mode. You can choose between a Reflection Charm to reflect damage back to your enemies or a Charm of Resilience to give you extra armor if you’re hit. Overall, they’re used to keep you healthy as you hunt down this beastly creature.

