Where is Chrome Punk in Fortnite? How to find and dance with Chrome Punk in Fortnite Chapter 3, season 4

Fortnite is one of the most popular live-service games out right now, constantly introducing new content to the game. It’s the Halloween season, so Epic Games has introduced its latest entry into the annual Fortnitemares event. This year has brought all kinds of spooky characters like DJ Lyta, the Inkquisitor, and Chrome Punk to the island.

Players can find Chrome Punk easily on the map since it’s located in one place every time you load on to the map. Here’s all the information you need to know about how to find and dance with Chrome Punk during Fortnite Chapter Three, season four.

How to find and dance with Chrome Punk in Fortnite Chapter Three, season four

Right now, players can find the Chrome Punk partying at the upscaled Flutter Barn, which has started to be covered in Chrome. To complete the quest, all players need to do is stand near the character and dance. Chrome Punk will not join, instead staring at your character through his chrome eyes with intense judgment.

He also sells the Zero Point Pretzel, which is something you’ll need for another Fortnitemares quest. While they can also be found in candy buckets outside houses, players will need to find three, and they can just buy multiple from Chrome Punk.

Chrome Punk isn’t the only Chromed monster that was added to the island in this update, with a squid-like Inkquisitor and DJ Lyta over at the Reality Tree. The Inkquisitor is really protective of a new cave under Grim Gables and DJ Lyta has been spreading her EDM-lycanthropy to transform the Loopers into electronic wolves like her.