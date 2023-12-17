How to find a Snowball Launcher in Fortnite Chapter 5 Winterfest

Say hello to my little friend.

Fortnite Winterfest 2023 corresponded to Chapter five’s arrival. There is lots of new content to try out in the game, so finding a Snowball Launcher might be more difficult than expected.

You’ll need to get a Snowball Launcher at least once in Fortnite since a Winterfest 2023 quest requires one.

Where to get a Snowball Launcher in Fortnite Chapter 5 Winterfest

You can find Snowball Launcher everywhere on the Fortnite map because it’s a random drop. It can appear as ground loot or inside loot chests. If you’d like not to take any chances, you can buy a Snowball Launcher from Holiday Boxy for 600 gold ingots.

Visit this warehouse between Pleasant Piazza and Fencing Fields. Screenshot by Dot Esports Depending on where the battle bus flies, there might be some competition in this warehouse. Screenshot by Dot Esports Get a Snowball Launcher from Holiday Boxy’s limited inventory. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Holiday Boxy is located near Pleasant Piazza, and the NPC often hangs around in a warehouse. If you decide to get one from Boxy, know that she tends to have five in stock, so you should go there as soon as possible after jumping off the battle bus.

How to hit opponents with snowballs from the Snowball Launcher in Fortnite Chapter 5 Winterfest

The Snowball Launcher has snowballs as ammunition, and you’ll need to hit opponents with it to complete a Winterfest quest. Find a Snowball Launcher and simply continue playing the rest of the match. The next time you see an opponent, draw out your Snowball Launcher and use it like a Grenade Launcher. When one of the Snowball explosions damages an opponent, you’ll complete the “hit opponents with snowballs from the Snowball Launchers in Fortnite.

While completing this quest, I tried using the Snowball Launcher in close-quarter combat to increase my chances of securing a hit. Completing this quest is easier in Zero Build mode since players won’t be able to defend themselves with makeshift buildings.