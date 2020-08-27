How to eliminate Doctor Doom at Doom's Domain in Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 4 | Dot Esports

Take out one of the most evil villains from day one.

Chapter two, season four of Fortnite, just hit the live servers and introduced many familiar faces from the Marvel universe. Heroes and villains alike, such as Thor, Wolverine, Storm, Mystique, Groot, She-Hulk, and Doctor Doom. The heroes will be going against Galactus once again, but with the help of Fortnite characters, this time around.

Like last seasons, this one has its own Battle Pass, and a number of weekly challenges will be introduced as the season progresses to help the players hit the maximum level. Almost all of the heroes will be available through the Battle Pass as skins, in addition to their other equipment like gliders and blings.

The first week of challenges already went live with the patch, and a total of eight challenges will greet you once you load up Fortnite for the first time this season. Seven of these challenges reward players with 25,000 XP upon completion, and one of them has a 50,000 XP reward, lowering the total weekly XP reward from 245,000 XP to 225.000 XP.

One of the first week’s challenges requires players to “Eliminate Doctor Doom at Doom’s Domain,” but finding the infamous villain could be a challenge by itself in a slightly newer map.

Where to find Doctor Doom in Fortnite

Fortunately, Doctor Doom chose a rather popular point of interest as his Domain. You’ll notice that Pleasant Park is now marked as Doom’s Domain on the map, and many other players will be gliding there to complete this quest right off the bat.

Doctor Doom doesn’t seem to have a fixed spawn around his Domain, however, so you’ll need to take a look around to spot him. His scarily tall statue will welcome you once you land onto Doom’s Domain, and the chances are he’s hiding in a nearby spot. Check the opened soccer field, in the middle of the landmark first, however, since it seems to be the most common spot for him to lurk around.

You’ll need to eliminate him three times, and the quest can be challenging considering the number of people who’ll also be attempting to complete it at the same time.

While eliminating Doom isn’t that hard once you have eyes on him, completing this challenge during off-hours or when the majority of the player base complete this quest can be ideal in terms of time efficiency.

Successfully eliminating Doctor Doom will reward players with 50,000 XP.