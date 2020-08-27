Here are the week 1 challenges for Fortnite Chapter 2, season 4 | Dot Esports

Some of Marvel’s biggest heroes and villains are coming to the Fortnite island in Chapter 2, season 4 for a battle of the ages. Iron Man, Thor, Wolverine, Storm, Mystique, She-Hulk, Groot, and Doctor Doom are going up against Galactus—an unstoppable cosmic entity.

The new season is expected to kick off today, bringing a ton of changes to the game, together with a shiny new battle pass. This will include cosmetic items, skins, back blings, gliders, and more, all with a Marvel universe theme.

To complete the battle pass, you can undergo a weekly set of challenges to earn XP and gradually unlock items. The first week of challenges will bag you 225,000 XP and will take very little time to complete.

Here’s the full list.

Search Chests at Dirty Docks (7): 25,000 XP

Eliminations at Holly Hedges (3): 25,000 XP

Collect Floating Rings at Misty Meadows (1): 25,000 XP

Eliminate Stark Robots at Quinjet Patrol landing sites (5): 25,000 XP

Gas a vehicle up at Lazy Lakes (1): 25,000 XP

Deal damage to opponents with Stark Industries Energy Rifles (1,000): 25,000 XP

Eliminate Doctor Doom at Doom’s Domain (3): 50,000 XP

Deal damage to opponents at Craggy Cliffs (500): 25,000 XP

These challenges have yet to be added to the game, but they should arrive on the live servers soon. Completing them will almost certainly be a breeze and take around an hour or two of your time.