Fortnite is an ever-evolving battle royale that frequently provides new updates with content and challenges to test players and keep them engaged. Every week, Epic Games introduces new quests for the weekly challenges as well as the narrative-focused Paradise quests. And now, one of the weekly quests asks players to dislodge a runaway boulder with a slide kick in Fortnite.

Luckily, many players figured out a way to get the boulder to dislodge with a single hit from the player’s weapon or kick. Here’s all the information you need to know about how to easily dislodge a runaway boulder with a slide kick in Fortnite.

How to easily dislodge a runaway boulder with a slide kick in Fortnite

Screengrab via Fortnite.gg

First, you’ll need to find a runaway boulder on the map, which can be found around and north of The Reality Tree. There are also a number of boulders that players can find by going into the snow biome on the map. Once you’ve found a runaway boulder, you’ll need to weaken it to the lowest health you can without breaking it and sending it rolling.

Once you’ve damaged the boulder to low health, all you need to do is slide into it until you’ve dislodged it from its place. Unless you got the health low enough, you may need to slide into it multiple times. Once the boulder dislodges from its starting place, you should get a notification that you’ve completed the challenge.

With Fortnite adding the new runaway boulders last season, this is the second weekly quest from the last few months focused on dislodging boulders.