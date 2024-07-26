How to earn a Double Elimination in Fortnite

Most of the quests in Fortnite are easy, but now and then, the game throws a curveball that can take time and skill to complete, like getting a Double Elimination.

To get a Double Elimination in Fortnite, you have to eliminate two players in a short succession. The game doesn’t tell you what the maximum delay between kills is—but it’s only a few seconds.

It’s not the easiest thing to do, so here are a few tips on getting a Double Elimination in Fortnite.

How to get a Double Elimination in Fortnite

Too slow. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The best time to get a Double Elimination in Fortnite is at the very start of the match. Load up in your favorite mode, preferably solo. If you’re in a team, your teammates’ kills don’t count towards you getting a double elimination. The only mode where playing in a team worked for me was Reload because there’s always action, and you can quickly respawn.

Drop to the first major POI on the bus’s path. Aim for more contested locations like Nitrodrome, Reckless Railways, and The Underworld. Once you land, immediately start scavenging for any close to mid-range weapons and shields.

In these first minutes of the match, you can take advantage of players who don’t have any decent gear yet and even find a few AI players. Try to look for players who are already fighting and third-party them. If you’re quick enough, you can eliminate both players before they kill each other.

After you get two kills in a row, you should see a Double Elimination notification at the top of the screen, meaning you got the job done.

