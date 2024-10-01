How to complete the secret quest activate Rift Beacons for Peelverine in Fortnite

Fortnite’s current Marvel season has been full of secret challenges, and Peelverine has another one of these quests for you to earn XP and level up your battle pass before the season ends.

Recommended Videos

As the threat of Dr. Doom becomes grave on the Fortnite island, Peeleverine needs your help to activate Rift Beacons, preparing for the upcoming mini-live event. However, just like other secret quests like Stark Fan Club found quests or Gwenpool’s mission, these don’t show up in your regular quest menu, so you will have to hunt them down and interact with NPCs to finish the challenge.

Here is everything you need to know about completing the secret quest for Peelverine in Fortnite.

Where to find Peelverine in Fortnite

Here’s where you will Peelverine skating around the countdown. Remix by Dot Esports

After the recent update, the Peelverine NPC can be found skating around the event countdown for the mini-event. To find this place, you need to make your way to the west of Reckless Railways point of interest, where you will find the event countdown surrounded by chests and large-sized Rift Beacons designed by Iron Man.

As you jump from the battle bus, you should immediately notice a light shining directly toward the countdown for the live event. As the place is in the center of the map, it’s packed with players, so we’d recommend you to loot up at Reckless Railways and make your way to Peelverine later in the match to complete the quest easily. If you make the spot your landing area, chances are you will be eliminated in the middle of completing the quest, and you’ll have to start your grind again to complete it.

Apart from using Iron Man’s mythic to defeat Dr. Doom, Iron Man’s Rift Beacons were previously used in Chapter Two, season four to bring new Marvel points of interest to the map, and they’ll have a key role while facing against the mighty supervillain.

How to start the secret quest activate Rift Beacons in Fortnite

Accept the Secret Quest! Screenshot by Dot Esports There are many large Rift Beacons. Screenshot by Dot Esports Activate the Rift Beacons. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you interact with Peelverine after reaching the spot, you will spot his usual services, like Rift To Go, and Patch Up, and his usual dialogue options. Among the options, you will also spot the “activate Rift Beacons for Peelverine” quest pop, where the Marvel-inspired Banana will ask for your assistance to turn on any three Rift Beacons, helping the resistance fight Dr. Doom.

After accepting the quest, you don’t need to make your way to Doom’s Castle to find the Rift Beacons, as they are placed near the event countdown. Locate and activate them to help the cause. The first Rift Beacon is located north of the event countdown, and you can activate it by pressing E on your keyboard or your usual action button. You have to hold the button down to initiate the activation sequence and once it’s done, it will blink and you can move to the next Rift Beacon, which is right behind it.

Now to find the final Rift Beacon, make your way over the hill south of the event countdown, where you should see three Rift Beacons in a line, and you can activate any one of them to complete the quest and earn the XP. We still don’t have clarity on how these Rift Beacons will play a role in shaping Fortnite’s narrative, but they do seem important before the live event takes place this Saturday, so keep your eyes peeled for the timer hitting zero.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy