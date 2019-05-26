How to complete the “Jump through all 6 flaming hoops” Fortnite Downtown Drop challenge

The next challenge for Fortnite: Battle Royale’s Downtown Drop LTM has become available, giving players the chance to unlock another cool item from the event.

In today’s challenge, Epic Games wants players to jump through all six of the flaming rings in the LTM map to unlock another style for the Skateboard Back Bling item.

There are six rings in total and you’ll need to jump through all of them to complete the challenge. Don’t worry, if you miss one on your first rotation, you can always come back to it.

One ring is located on the first slide section, one on the second, two on the third, and two on the fourth. It requires precise movement to jump through them, so be sure to make every jump count.

You can also use the grenades given to you at the start of the game to propel yourself toward the rings with ease.

Screengrab via Epic Games

Complete the challenge and you’ll be rewarded with the Fishstick style for this Back Bling.