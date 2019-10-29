How to complete “leap from a hideout” Fortnitemares challenge

This year’s Fortnite Halloween event, Fortnitemares, has arrived with a set of six challenges for players to complete.

One of the tasks put players on a mission to leap from a hideout while an opposing player is within 20 meters.

Image via Epic Games

This challenge can be completed by hopping into any hideout—either a dumpster or a pile of hay—and popping back out when an enemy is within 20 meters.

Image via Epic Games

We suggest completing this mission in the Team Rumble LTM so you can repeatedly respawn near a hideout in case you’re eliminated before you complete the challenge.

Frenzy Farm has an abundance of hay pile hideouts. This is also the location for one-third of the search a chest Fortnitemares challenge.

Image via Epic Games

Be careful, though. You have to make sure an enemy is within 20 meters of your character, which is about the distance of two builds.

With Frenzy Farm being one of the most popular landing areas in Fortnite Chapter Two, this challenge can be completed within a few short minutes.