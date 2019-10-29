Where to search chests in a haunted forest, ghost town, and spooky farm for Fortnitemares

A whole new set of challenges have released for 2019’s Fortnitemares event that will reward players with in-game experience, spray, umbrella, and sticker.

One of the challenges tasks players to locate three different chests in a haunted forest, ghost town, and spooky farm.

IMG: Epic Games

Instead of searching around the map, we have a quick guide to help you complete the challenge quickly so you can earn your 30,000 in-game experience.

The first location is Weeping Woods, which has been marked below. Search any chest within this area to complete the first part of the mission.

Image via Epic Games | Remix by Amanda Zelauskas

The next location points players to a Spooky Farm, which is disguised as Frenzy Farm.

Just as the previous location, search any chest in the POI and you will unlock the final part of the mission.

Image via Epic Games | Remix by Amanda Zelauskas

Players will have to make the trip all the way to the northern edge of the map to the east of Steamy Stacks, which is where the Ghost Town is located for the final part of this mission.

It’s a small area, but the circle below marks where you can search the POI.

Image via Epic Games | Remix by Amanda Zelauskas

Search any chest in the Ghost Town to complete the mission and earn 30,000 in-game experience!

Be sure to complete all seven of the Fortnitemares missions before they conclude on November 5.