How to complete all Fortnite Lantern Trials 2024 and earn free rewards

Fortnite’s yearly calendar is filled with events and collaborations, meaning there’s always something to do in the game. In March and April, it’s usually time for Fortnite’s Lantern Trials, and the event’s 2024 version is filled with rewards.
Completing the 2024 Lantern Trials in Fortnite offers players a chance to snag exclusive cosmetic items completely free. However, joining this event is more complicated than usual since you’ll also need to visit the official Lantern Trials Fortnite website.
How to unlock the spray, wrap, and pickaxe rewards in Fortnite Lantern Trials 2024
To unlock the spray, wrap, and pickaxe rewards in Fortnite Lantern Trials 2024, you should visit the event’s webpage. Upon navigating to the Lantern Trials website, log in with your Epic Games account.
After signing in, you’ll automatically receive the Disco Baller Spray. To get the Moonlit Peace Wrap and the Nightblade Pickaxe, you’ll need to gather six and 11 Badges, respectively. You can earn Badges by surviving five Storm Circles during the 2024 Lantern Trials event in Fortnite.
How to play the Fortnite Lantern Festival 2024 map
In addition to the cosmetic rewards, you can earn XP by completing challenges in the Fortnite Lantern Festival 2024 map. Use the island code “5629-9147-3382” to play the Lantern Festival map, and once you’re in the Oasis island, you’ll be presented with a new set of challenges.
All the Lantern Fest 2024 Oasis island quests in Fortnite
|Quest
|Reward
|Finish Arena Challenges
|XP reward
|Finish Arcade Challenges
|XP reward
|Find all four lanterns
|400 Coins (100 Coins per Lantern)
|Finish all four riddles
|XP and 400 Coins (100 Coins per Lantern)
|Prepare the Dining Table
|10,000 to 30,000 X, depending on the number of sets you complete
You’ll have plenty of time to find the lanterns and solve the riddles in the Oasis island. If you need the extra experience to max out your battle pass, then I’d recommend participating in Lantern Fest 2024’s event map.