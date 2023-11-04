Fortnite is one of the most popular games out there, but it’s not perfect by any means. A major issue players the world over have identified over the years has been the game’s lack of field of view (FOV) slider.

FOV can be critical to some players who, without a boost to a higher FOV value, can experience motion sickness and be unable to play the game for an extended period of time. On the other hand, a wider FOV presents a slight competitive edge to games like Fortnite.

Can you change your FOV in Fortnite and, if so, how?

Can you change your FOV in Fortnite?

Kaboom. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The short answer is no, you cannot change your FOV in any version of Fortnite. Epic Games cleared up discussion over the feature’s exclusion in a 2019 blog post titled the “Fortnite Competitive Development” update.

Among a variety of points discussing competitive integrity and Fortnite, the team outlined why an FOV slider wasn’t available in the game, highlighting the competitive integrity of the game was at stake.

“When a game introduces a feature that provides a gameplay advantage, players gravitate towards turning it on to maximize their chances of success, even if this makes the game look and/or feel worse,” the Fortnite team said. “The stretched characters and distorted views detract from Fortnite as an entertainment experience for all.”

Between an impact on visual fidelity, Fortnite’s varied engagement ranges, performance, and more, the implementation of an FOV slider is not something Epic Games seems keen on anytime soon.

Was it ever possible to change your FOV in Fortnite?

There have been numerous attempts and glitches that have artificially increased a player’s FOV in Fortnite, from a split-second slide animation bug to manually entering the game’s engine and adjusting certain .ini files to boost the FOV.

Unfortunately, the bulk of these glitches have been patched out and any tampering with Fortnite’s files may result in an Epic Games ban. Epic has even gone so far as to limit stretched resolution to ensure players don’t gain any significant competitive advantage, despite a bevy of drawbacks affecting some players’ experience playing Fortnite.

Here’s hoping those negatively affected will have some sort of feature available in the future.