This map isn't big enough for both of us.

Dueling is a fun mechanic that allows players to loot rare loot in Fortnite. In previous seasons, Fortnite fans were able to defeat Mancake, Ronin, or Shanta, and Epic Games can also introduce challenges that require players to try the Dueling mechanic versus NPCs.

Another Dueling challenge was introduced during Chapter three, season three, requiring players to “Challenge a Character to a Duel and defeat them.” While defeating an NPC can look easy, you’ll first need to find one that you can challenge to a Duel.

How to challenge a character to a Duel in Fortnite

Find an NPC with a Duel option like Sabina, Mancake, or Panther.

Talk to the NPC/characters and choose the Duel option on the pop-up menu.

Once you choose the Duel option, the character will become a targetable enemy. The NPC may also instantly start shooting at you, so you should be prepared.

How to defeat a character in Fortnite

Characters in Fortnite may not seem like a threat, but these NPCs have quite a bit of HP and Shields to work with. Considering they also pack a big punch, you’ll need to bring your A-game to defeat them without using too many resources.