One of the best parts about the Fortnite community is that you can play however you want with whoever you want.

Epic Games is constantly attempting to evolve the social experience of Fortnite and now it’s implemented a feature that allows matchmaking to be more specific. Using social tags is a great way to ensure that players know what you’re looking for in a session.

Here’s what you need to know about how to add social tags to your Fortnite account.

How to add social tags to your Fortnite account

Image via Epic Games

Open the sidebar by interacting with the top right button with three horizontal lines, which will open the social menu. Next, click the character’s portrait on the top of the sidebar menu and then the “Add Tag” button underneath your profile name. From there, you can add multiple social tags that identify how you want to play and what kind of environment you’re looking for.

Once you have at least one tag, you can choose to look for other players that have the same interests as you. Players who have the same tags as you will be able to send and receive party invites from people who have the same tags as you. If you want to use the group locator, you’ll need to go into the sidebar and choose the fourth option to look for a party.

To send and receive invites, you’ll need to have the “Looking for Party” option on. You can turn it off at any time to stop receiving invites. Since the social tags are still in the early stages of release, they may be adjusted at any time.