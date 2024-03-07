How many players are in Elite Rank in Fortnite?

Fortnite‘s Ranked mode lets players test their mettle against the best of the best to see how they match up. One of the highest levels you can reach is Elite Rank, but how many players are actually in it? We’ve got the answer.

When Fortnite was first released, there was no Ranked playlist. Everyone jumped into the same standard battle royale and fought their way to Victory Royales. For some, however, that just wasn’t enough, and they wanted to see how they stacked up against their opponents.

That’s where Ranked came in. Available in build and no-build, players jump into matches and earn points based on kills and final placement. The better you do, the more points you get and the higher up the ranks you can climb. Here’s how many people are in Elite Rank, the third-highest division in the game.

Playing Fortnite Ranked can feel like a warzone sometimes. Image via Epic Games

How many people are in Fortnite‘s Elite Rank?

At the time of writing, around 1.8 million players are currently in the Elite Rank, the most of any Rank in the mode. While Epic Games doesn’t provide this kind of information, fortnitetracker.com states that of the 13,508,949 Fortnite Ranked players whose profiles are public, 14 percent of them are in Elite.

You can view a graph of how the player base is split, thanks to Fortnite Tracker, below.

Elite is the most populated Rank. Image via Fortnite Tracker

How many Ranks are there in Fortnite?

There are eight total Ranks in Fortnite, ranging from Bronze to Unreal. Most of the Ranks are split into three divisions, allowing for more accurate placement of competitors.

The Ranks and their divisions are:

Bronze 1 – 3

Silver 1 – 3

Gold 1 – 3

Platinum 1 – 3

Diamond 1 – 3

Elite

Champion

Ultra

Unsurprisingly, the level of competition goes up the higher you progress, with the world’s best players found in Unreal.

