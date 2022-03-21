How can you play the Fortnite and Doctor Who crossover map?

The Doctor Who–Fortnite crossover allows players to explore famous Doctor Who locations on a new exciting island. The new island is free to experience, although it can be hard to find if you don’t know where to look.

The first thing you need to do is launch Fortnite on any platform and navigate to the Discovery game selection menu. Find the Island Code tab and enter the following code to access the Doctor Who island: 3610-1396-4646.

You can also access five other maps with unique codes if you’re looking for a specific area. Here are the other codes:

Tardis Landing Site Code: 3610-1396-4646

Kerblam Box Fight Code: 5692-2651-0558

Pting Escape Map Code: 1359-0016-5589

Battle on Gallifrey Code: 1701-0838-1319

Doctor Who Museum Code: 2129-1097-9031

Players can also claim a unique Tardis spray on the Epic Games Store page with the following code: JFCXK-HCJ5U-A2946-5DZBK. This spray will only be available until March 24, so redeem it before it’s gone forever.

The new Doctor Who Islands offer exciting experiences, like repairing the Tardis and answering trivia while completing obstacle courses. Repairing the Tardis rewards the spray code, but feel free to skip this step if you just want the goodies.

Building is currently disabled in Fortnite, introducing a significantly different experience. The Doctor Who Island should be enough motivation to boot up Fortnite, but the lack of building is also something you shouldn’t miss.