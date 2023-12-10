How big is a LEGO Fortnite world? – Answered

LEGO Fortnite has rapidly surged in popularity since launch. It offers a vast world for players to explore and survive in, but exactly how big is the world?

With an abundance of biomes to explore and materials to gather, the likelihood is you’ll never reach the end of the world in LEGO Fortnite—especially if you’re playing on Survival mode, as you’ll have a challenging journey ahead of you.

If you’re wondering how big the LEGO Fortnite map is, we’ve got you covered.

How big is the LEGO Fortnite map?

A huge area to explore. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The map in LEGO Fortnite is 95km² of fully playable space, which is around 19 times bigger than Fortnite’s Battle Royale island. To put that into perspective, the map is larger than The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, but is significantly smaller than Minecraft, where worlds can span almost 60,000km.

Every map in LEGO Fortnite is procedurally generated and will “dynamically create detailed environments.” This ensures each world has all the biomes you need to progress and a multitude of caves to explore for resources, so you won’t find yourself in a situation where the material you need is unobtainable.

You can identify worlds by their map seeds, similarly to Minecraft, and you can input a world seed before creating a game to specify exactly which world you want. By doing this, you can ensure you play on the best LEGO Fortnite worlds, or even the same world as your favorite content creators.

LEGO Fortnite also specifically states that every world will automatically receive future updates and you will not need to start a new world to experience newly added features. Details regarding LEGO Fortnite’s upcoming content are sparse, but we could see new biomes, enemies, resources, and lots more.