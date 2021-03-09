H1ghSky1’s Fortnite settings and keybinds | Dot Esports

Known for his talent at a young age, H1ghSky1 remained absent from all major competitions throughout 2019 and 2020 due to tournament age restrictions. The young superstar focused on creating more content instead, accumulating over two million subscribers on YouTube, alongside sustaining an average viewer base of over 1,000 viewers every time he goes live on Twitch.

Focusing on more challenge-based videos alongside skirmishes against professional players, H1ghSky1 continues to show his talent for Fortnite. Though he doesn’t explain most of his plays, you can still learn a lot from him by observing his decision-making skills.

If you admire H1ghSky1’s gameplay and would like to start playing just like him, taking a look at his settings can be a good start. Professional players spend hours optimizing their settings, meaning he may have achieved a decent balance. Being comfortable with your settings will be especially important when you start training in custom maps. As you work more on your mechanics, you’ll build up your muscle memory, and you’ll want to start doing that with a set of settings that you feel in-sync with.

Here are H1ghSky1’s Fortnite settings.

H1ghSky1's mouse settings

While a too-sensitive mouse will leave you at a disadvantage when it comes to aiming, it isn’t what Fortnite is all about. Most professional players usually prefer high mouse sensitivity configurations so they can build as fluidly as possible.

H1ghSky1’s sensitivity settings look balanced for speed and accuracy, but it can still be considered a fast configuration if you’re switching from a tactical shooter like CS:GO.

Regardless of your sensitivity settings, you’ll want to set your mouse’s polling rate to 1000 Hz or the highest value available for your model. Doing so will assure the minimum input lag, meaning your mouse will deliver your inputs to Fortnite faster.

DPI 800 X-Axis Sensitivity 11.9 percent Y-Axis Sensitivity 11.0 percent Targeting Sensitivity 86.1 percent Polling Rate 1000 Hz Scope Sensitivity 85.4 percent SteelSeries Rival 3 Gaming Mouse

H1ghSky1's keybinds

H1ghSky1 prefers using the buttons on the sides of his mouse for some of the building pieces, allowing him to have a less-crowded keyboard. This ultimately reduces his chances of miss-clicking keys that can interrupt his flow while building. The wall and floor pieces are some of the most commonly used pieces in Fortnite, and keeping them on his mouse lets H1ghSky1 reconfigure his gun slot buttons.

There are some drawbacks to this strategy, however. If you’re also trying to shoot as you’re switching to building mode or the opposite, clicking your mouse’s side buttons can disrupt your aim. You’ll be applying pressure from one side, causing your mouse to slightly move toward the opposite direction.

The rest of H1ghSky1’s keybinds are distributed nicely so he can reach most of them with his index finger and thumb.

Wall Mouse Button 5 Floor Mouse Button 4 Stairs Q Roof V Trap F Use E Building Edit G Reload / Rotate R Crouch Left Ctrl Sprint by Default On Inventory I Map Tab Confirm Edit on Release Off Harvesting Tool C Weapon Slot 1 2 Weapon Slot 2 3 Weapon Slot 3 X Weapon Slot 4 Z Weapon Slot 5 T SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL Gaming Keyboard

H1ghSky1's video settings

Most streamers use state-of-the-art gaming rigs to deliver a smooth viewing experience. This potentially allows them to turn up all the visual settings in Fortnite, but professional players are commonly against that. While Fortnite looks prettier with the highest settings, your frames can drastically suffer in the process.

Setting everything to their minimum value with a few exceptions allows players to push higher frame rates which is beneficial if they’re also using monitors with 144 Hz and above refresh rates.

H1ghSky1 turns off every graphical setting apart from View Distance and Textures. Setting both of these to Epic is generally helpful to spot loot from a distance, vital information to figure out your looting route in high tier games.

H1ghSky1 prefers playing with the Tritanope colorblind setting. While it isn’t known whether he’s actually colorblind, it isn’t unusual for professional players to experiment with other color profiles. Each colorblind setting allows a specific tone to stand out more than the others, and one of them can make it easier for you to distinguish enemies from a distance.

