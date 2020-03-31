Epic Games temporarily disabled grenades in Fortnite today after fans of the battle royale discovered a new bug that allowed them to throw out more than one grenade at once.

Due to an issue, the Grenade has been temporarily disabled in Battle Royale.



We'll provide an update when the Grenade has been re-enabled. pic.twitter.com/Ho9fer0bXh — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) March 31, 2020

The removal of grenades comes after Fortnite fans found a way to throw however many grenades they were carrying at once. And although the maximum number of grenades a person can carry in the normal battle royale mode is six, players can carry unlimited grenades in Creative. This allowed players in Creative to deal massive amounts of damage, leaving opponents no way of countering the effect.

Related: Ninja thinks Fortnite should take inspiration from Call of Duty: Warzone

To use this exploit, players needed to change their Fire settings to Mouse Wheel Down or Up, as demonstrated by one Fortnite player. After the player changed their settings, multiple explosions would occur whenever they chucked a grenade at their opponents. The exploit was limited to PC players, however, since console users don’t have the option to change their settings to a mouse scroll wheel.

Fans of the battle royale can expect Epic to release a fix to prevent players from continuing to use the grenade exploit in the near future.