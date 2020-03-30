It’s no secret that many content creators—and even former professional players—have been moving on from Fortnite to other games recently.

Ninja is one of those players who’s dabbled in other games, namely Call of Duty: Warzone. He thinks that Fortnite should take some cues from the new popular battle royale on the block.

Ninja’s brainstorm, which can be found at the beginning of the above clip compilation video, involves Fortnite taking inspiration from Warzone’s Gulag and more.

“I wonder if Epic is gonna really do anything to try to compete with Warzone’s Gulag,” Ninja said. “Maybe not for competitive, but some sort of one-vs-one, some sort of way to get back in the game would be pretty dope. I just feel like, with Warzone having 150 people and this not, this having 100 in solos and duos, and usually there being 75 percent of the lobby eliminated before the first circle’s even closing… there’s just gotta be more ways to keep the numbers up.”

Ninja has been playing a lot of Warzone lately, but he still finds time for Fortnite, the game that skyrocketed him into worldwide fame.

“I wonder if they did, like, 125 people in regular solos, 126 in duos or something,” Ninja said. “But that doesn’t necessarily mean that people are going to spread out. If they just add more players to this specific map, could just add more hectic early fights, which would not really be too fun. Imagine 40 people landing at The Agency, there’s not even enough weapons on the ground. I think that’s the biggest problem right now with pubs, in terms of solos and duos.”

It might take more than changing the player count and adding different respawn mechanics to bring Fortnite back to the forefront of the battle royale scene, but it’s clear that Ninja cares about the game and wants to see it flourish again.