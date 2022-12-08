Got rhythm? Fortnite will test players’ musical skills with a new—and unusual—weapon, leaks claim

Fortnite has maintained its player base for a successful five years through the introduction of surprising and interesting new mechanics. Chapter Four has already brought improved graphics and movement abilities, and it looks like a new musical weapon might be changing the battle royale for good.

A new guitar-based weapon will be added to the game that will work based on a rhythm game, according to reputable data miner HYPEX. The tweet states players will need to strum the guitar to deal 75 damage per second to all the builds, amounting to 300 damage if they hit all the beats each time. It doesn’t do damage to enemy players, however, and it’s unclear if it affects non-player buildings as well.

UPCOMING "Power Guitar" BOOMBOX v2 ITEM ‼️



Basically you have to hit the beat to do 70 damage to all builds nearby you, and it has a tempo of 3 beats per second which is 210 damage if you hit them all. The UI looks like those circles at the bottom. pic.twitter.com/HqaluE0pXT — HYPEX (@HYPEX) December 8, 2022

This rhythm-based weapon, if real, will be an interesting new mechanic for the game. There’s nothing like it in the game currently, so it clearly shows Epic has no problems experimenting with unique new ideas.

Epic might have actually already given players a hint about this coming at the start of the season in the cinematic launch trailer. In it, players can see a guitar floating by the screen as Paradigm is being pulled into the island. While this could just as easily be nothing, Epic likely knows fans will pour through every second of any material to look for new items and cosmetics.

Look in the bottom right corner of the video as it pans across the forming island. You’ll have to watch carefully, since it’s only revealed on-screen for a second at most.

This item seems like it will work similarly to a previous item, the Boombox, which was an explosive item that players could throw, only damaging builds and not players.