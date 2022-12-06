New Fortnite leaks hint at potential arrival of Titanfall-inspired movement mechanics

Fortnite has never been shy about introducing new movement mechanics to keep the game feeling fresh after so many years. And now, several of the game’s prominent leakers have potentially found the next iteration of in-game movement.

Notable Fortnite leaker and data miner HYPEX has said in a recent post that “Wall Running” will be a pivotal part of upcoming movement mechanic changes, in addition to a “Jump Slide” and a “Double Jump.” It’s unclear if “Jump Slide” refers to a downward slide from midair following a jump or a powerful jump at the tail end of a slide, much like recently added Overwatch 2 hero Sojourn.

But the most significant change would be the addition of wall running. Another data miner going by the name of Paarth posted a screengrab of the Fortnite file directory, showing a folder titled “WallRunning” featuring plenty of code underneath a “GameFeatures” folder.

Across Fortnite’s history, Epic Games has added numerous new movement mechanics, including both sliding and mantling to give players new ways to play and compete. Fortnite would certainly not be the first competitive shooter to bake wall running into its gameplay. The mechanic has been around gaming for years, but the first multiplayer shooter to prominently feature it was Respawn’s Titanfall series that first released in 2014, and just a year later, Call of Duty added it to the series in Black Ops III, then again in 2016 with Infinite Warfare.

Despite Titanfall pioneering the use of wall running in multiplayer shooters, the mechanic has not come over to Respawn’s battle royale title and spiritual Titanfall spinoff Apex Legends. In fact, Respawn developer Daniel Z. Klein has said in the past that Apex would likely never see wall running officially added, saying it would be a “bad fit” that would render positioning and other core mechanics “irrelevant.”

In Fortnite, though, players with the most control over and knowledge of movement mechanics have always found an advantage. The potential addition of wall running would easily be another tool for top players to dominate with.