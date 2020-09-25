Gen.G and Samsung's 14 nights of Fortnite event to kick off on Sept. 26 | Dot Esports

Though Fortnite has been going through many hardships lately, mainly its antitrust lawsuit against Apple, the king of the battle royale world looks to still be alive and well in terms of collaborations and exciting events. Esports organization Gen.G and one of Apple’s biggest rivals, Samsung, recently announced that they’re partnering up to host a 14-day Fortnite event featuring amazing rewards and cameos from professional athletes to popular content creators.

The Mystic Map Mayhem aims to pit celebrities, community figures, and fierce contenders against each other on various Creative maps. Each of the maps is named after Samsung’s device colors, like Mystic Bronze, Mystic White, and Mystic Black. The maps will go live on Sept. 26, 30, and Oct. 4, respectively, and each will be up for four days.

Image via Samsung and Gen.G

While pros and amateurs will be going at it during these periods, fans will have a chance to enter a sweepstakes event that will be taking place on Twitter. Using hashtags like “#MysticMapMayhem” and “#SamsungXGenG,” players will enter a giveaway by posting their Victory Royale screengrabs from Samsung’s Creative maps. The challenge sounds as easy as it comes at first, but each map will feature the professionals and all the celebrities who will be training for their final match, which will be a gigantic obstacle for the Fortnite players looking to participate in the giveaway and show what they’re made of.

Prizes like a Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G, Galaxy Watch 3, a Samsung Odyssey gaming monitor, and Samsung Galaxy Buds Live will be up for grabs in the giveaway. Players participating in the giveaway will also have a chance to play in the final live event on Oct. 9 against their favorite personalities.

The entire event will be broadcast on Samsung’s Twitch channel. Names like DJ Alison Wonderland, NFL running back Austin Ekeler, Michelle Khare (host of YouTube show “Challenge Accepted”), Emily Ghoul (influencer and host of “Arcade Live” on VENN), Fortnite content creator jas N, YouTube content creator MustardPlays, and Gen.G’s all-women pro Fortnite team, Team Bumble, will be featured on the stream throughout the event.

The Mystic Map Mayhem event will kick off on Sept. 26 and will wrap up on Oct. 9.