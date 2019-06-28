The latest Friday Fortnite tournament has officially started.
This is the third installment in the return of the fan-favorite Fortnite tournament series where popular streamers and content creators battle to see who can get the most kills.
Thirty-two teams of two players play best-of-two series in a double-elimination bracket during Friday Fortnite. The duo with the most kills after two games moves on to the next round. Each team is fighting for their share of this week’s $20,000 prize pool.
Here are the results for today’s Friday Fortnite event. You can watch the event live on UMG’s official Twitch channel or from the players’ individual streams. You can also find the live bracket on UMG’s website.
Winners bracket round one
- Ninja and Timthetatman vs. BRONNY Jr and FaZe Sway
- NRG MrSavage and NRG benjy vs. LazarBeam and mrfreshasian
- Ghost Kamo and Ghost ISSA vs. Courage and Arkhram
- SypherPK and High Distortion vs. x2twinsJesse and Mccreamy
- Secret Mongraal and Mitr0 vs. LG Destroy and Ghost Assault (QW)
- Typical Gamer and FaZe Thiefs vs. Taylorcaniff vs. finalight
- FaZe Dubs and FaZe Megga vs. Natehill and FaZe Funk
- Joshy and Pinky vs. Reverse2k and KingRichard
- Mako and Froste vs. FaZe Rain and FaZe Teeqo
- TSM Chica and Dellor vs. DolanDark and Nopeify
- FaZe HighSky and TSM Slappie vs. Nickmercs and Nio
- Ceeday and NoahsNoah vs. FaZe Replays and Nick Eh 30
- LosPollos and OPEN vs. Ghost Aydan and Ghost Innocents
- Gen.G Tinaraes and Gen.G Maddie vs. TSM Myth and Liquid Poach
- Nick28T and NepentheZ vs. CallMeCarson and Parallel Gorb
- Gotaga and Solary Airwaks vs. Akademiks and Liquid Fiber