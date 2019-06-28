The latest Friday Fortnite tournament has officially started.

This is the third installment in the return of the fan-favorite Fortnite tournament series where popular streamers and content creators battle to see who can get the most kills.

Related: Everything you need to know about Friday Fortnite on June 28

Thirty-two teams of two players play best-of-two series in a double-elimination bracket during Friday Fortnite. The duo with the most kills after two games moves on to the next round. Each team is fighting for their share of this week’s $20,000 prize pool.

Here are the results for today’s Friday Fortnite event. You can watch the event live on UMG’s official Twitch channel or from the players’ individual streams. You can also find the live bracket on UMG’s website.

Winners bracket round one