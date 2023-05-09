Fortnite’s Wendell and Walnut: Cost, bundle info, and more

It has been a while since Fortnite properly advertised an original skin with a trailer that shows a little of their personality, but that all changed on May 8. Epic Games announced the wolf Wendell and his squirrel pal Walnut would be coming to the battle royale as a pair. Players can purchase both characters together at a discounted price currently.

Here’s all the information you need to know about the Wendell and Walnut skin, its bundle, and how much it will cost you for everything.

What’s included in the Wendell and Walnut bundle?

Screenshot via Dot Esports

When you purchase the Wendell and Walnut Bundle from the Item Shop, which is currently discounted, you’ll get the following items:

Wendell outfit (Includes Walnut)

Nut Hutch back bling

Swiper Strikers pickaxe

Squirrely built-in emote

The entire bundle can be found on the top row in the Item Shop, currently being sold at 1,500 V-Bucks, which is a 25 percent discount. If you purchased all of the items separately, you would have to pay the full price, so it’s currently a much better deal to get the whole bundle. You can represent Wendell and Walnut fully with the squirrel’s house on your back and the best claws for climbing around.

Those who don’t have any V-Bucks in their accounts can purchase two of the 1,000 V-Bucks bundle for $7.99 a piece. This would be a few dollars cheaper than getting the 2,800 V-Bucks bundle for around $20, although the more expensive one would provide you with some extra in-game currency to spend later.