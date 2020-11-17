Fortnite's villainous Venom skin will be unlockable on Nov. 18 | Dot Esports

Epic Games has finally revealed the Venom skin for Fortnite: Battle Royale that it’s been teasing for some time now—and players won’t have to wait long to get their hands on it.

On Nov. 18, Epic will host an in-game Fortnite tournament known as the Venom Cup. Duos will drop down into the map as part of the Marvel Knockout Super Series event.

We are Venom.



→ Venom Cup feat. Marvel Knockout LTM

→ Duos

→ Nov 18

🏆 Venom Outfit and Pickaxe

🔗: https://t.co/ZaCh8hivPo



Mark your calendars, the $1Million Super Cup is on Nov 21st! — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) November 17, 2020

The tournament’s main prize will be the Venom skin, which will be given to top-placing players, as well as a Built-In emote, a new Venom back bling, and a new Symbiote pickaxe. These items will be added to the Item Shop eventually but they’ll be given to players for free during the event.

The Venom Cup is open to all eligible Fortnite players. Two-factor authentication and an account level over 30 are required.

Following the Venom Cup, Fortnite also plans to host its $1 million Super Cup for Duos on Nov. 21. That’s set to be the final Marvel series event before fans start to look toward the game’s next season of content.