Fortnite’s v9.30 Content Update #2 patch notes are out

Fortnite: Battle Royale received its second Content Update this morning for its v9.30 patch. Unlike last week’s update, the patch notes for this one are small and only include the release of the Drum Shotgun.

Epic announced yesterday that the Drum Shotgun was coming to the game, but now we have its full stats. It’s available in Common, Uncommon, and Rare variants and holds 12 shots per magazine. Its damage per shot is 45, 47, and 50 respectively, though we don’t know yet its fire rate and how much damage it deals to structures.

The Drum Shotgun isn’t messing with the chest item drop rates because it’s only available in Floor Loot, Vending Machines, and Loot Carriers in Hot Spots.

Other than that, Epic made no additions, removals, fixes, or changes whatsoever to Fortnite in the second v9.30 Content Update.

This update came as a surprise, just like last week’s patch. Epic hasn’t been announcing them as usual because the whole team that works on Fortnite is on vacation, as the company announced two weeks ago. Because of that, Epic left three weeks’ worth of update content in the game files ready to automatically roll out until the team is back on July 8.

Players don’t need to download any files to play in today’s patch. The addition of the Drum Shotgun has already happened with no need of server maintenance or downtime either.

You can read the full patch notes at Epic’s website.