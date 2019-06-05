Fortnite’s v9.20 update and patch notes are coming tomorrow, Epic confirms

The next Fortnite update is coming this Thursday, Epic Games confirmed.



Epic is releasing the v9.20 patch tomorrow morning, at 3am CT. This time, players will need to download an update, and Epic will take down servers for maintenance and deployment of the patch. Servers should be down from one to two hours before players can log in and test all the changes in the new game version.

Fortnite on Twitter Harness the Storm 🌩️ The v9.20 update releases tomorrow, June 6. Downtime begins at 4 AM ET (0800UTC).

The full patch notes should be available a few minutes before the server downtime starts.



We know part of what’s coming in the v9.20 Fortnite update. Fans can expect the new and mysterious item Storm Flip to be fully revealed and implemented in the game. Though Epic wrote that players will be able to “tame” the storm with it, it’s unclear exactly what effect it will cause or in which situations players can use it. From its teaser image, it might be an Epic consumable item.



There’s also a major bug fix related to The Baller coming in this update. Players will no longer take fall damage if they exit The Baller after it falls from great heights, regardless of how fast or for how long they fell. In the current game version, sometimes players will take full fall damage if they hop off The Baller soon after it touches the ground after falling. The expected behavior is for it to reduce fall damage to zero.

Other than that, players can expect new character skins to be revealed or at least found by data miners. They couldn’t find anything new in the game files in the v9.10 Content Update last week, as Epic didn’t make any changes to deploy it. This time, though, the update should bring a lot of content for them to explore and reveal.



The v9.20 update is expected to go live in all platforms and regions at the same time.