Fortnite’s v10.10 Content Update patch notes are out

A small Fortnite: Battle Royale update is about to go live to all players in all platforms, which Epic is calling it the v10.10 Content Update. The company is not taking servers down for maintenance, which means players can jump into their matches as soon as they finish downloading the new files.

And Epic has just released the full patch notes of the update, which bring details about the new Rift Zone where the soccer stadium used to be and about the item that was teased last night, the Junk Rift.

The Junk Rift is an Epic consumable item that players can throw at their opponents or structures to summon “a large object in the sky that plummets to the ground.” That huge object, which can be an enormous statue of a dinosaur, destroys everything in its path while dealing damage to players and also creates a small explosion radius that deals damage.

And it seems that the Junk Rift can be a counter to the B.R.U.T.E. Any hit from the falling object, direct or from the shockwave, instantly destroys vehicles. A direct hit deals 200 damage to players, which is an instant kill, and the shockwave deals 100. Players find it in stacks of two and can carry a maximum of four Junk Rifts.

Junk Rifts came along with the new Rift Zone where the stadium used to be, which is now simply a huge explosion site. But players will find glitched foraged consumables there that will transform automatically before being consumed. These are only found at the crater, and players can find Apples, Mushrooms, Bananas, Coconuts, Peppers, Hop Rocks, and Shadow Stones there.

If you were waiting for other gameplay changes, maybe a B.R.U.T.E. nerf, you’ll have to wait longer. Nothing else has changed with the v10.10 Content Update.

You can check the full list of changes in the patch notes at Epic’s website.