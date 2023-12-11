Fortnite’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles look even cooler in LEGO

Fortnite’s lineup of crossovers continues to grow and it seems that later this month we’ll be getting the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles—including their LEGO counterparts.

All of the upcoming TMNT skins have been leaked in LEGO form and they look just as incredible as you’d expect. You’ve got Donatello, Leonardo, Michelangelo, Raphael, and April O’Neil to collect with high-resolution LEGO models; all of which were first revealed by famed Fortnite leaker IFireMonkey today, Dec. 10, on X (formerly Twitter).

#LEGOFortnite x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles



– Donatello

– Leonardo

– Michelangelo

– Raphael pic.twitter.com/cq1N8oBbLS — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) December 10, 2023

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles collaboration was first teased in the trailer ahead of Fortnite Chapter Five, with an image of Leonardo being spotted in the background by eagle-eyed viewers. Since this discovery, leakers have unveiled more details including the regular skins, their related cosmetics, and now LEGO counterparts.

We don’t have any information yet on when or how these skins will be joining Fortnite, so if you’re like us and eager to capture the TMNT spirit, you’ll need to wait for Epic to share an official announcement.

Fortunately, there is plenty to explore and enjoy in the meantime. Fortnite (the battle royale and its spinoffs) is more popular than ever now, mostly thanks to its new LEGO Fortnite mode, which gives players an open world to explore, enjoy, and craft alongside up to seven friends. Alongside this mode, there are also now in-game racing and rhythm games to try out, making Fortnite a one-stop-shop for pretty much any gamer out there.

Let’s not forget there’s also the ultra-popular battle royale mode that continues to dominate the market. Over the weekend, Fortnite managed to peak with more than 6.5 million players online. That’s no small accomplishment and a new record for the game.

It remains to be seen how the momentum will be kept once the LEGO Fortnite hype starts to dial back but with constant new additions like this upcoming and very interesting TMNT collaboration we do expect fans to stick around for a while.