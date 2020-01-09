Fortnite’s Overtime challenge bugged, Epic looking into a fix

One of the Fortnite challenges from the Remedy vs. Toxin mission has been bugged and is failing to track player progression. But Epic Games is on the case.

Epic is aware of the issue and has found that several bus stops don’t count toward the challenge, according to the official Fortnite Trello board. Bus stops in Sweaty Sands, Pleasant Park, and Slurpy Swamp have been reported to not count.

Fortnite Status on Twitter Beep beep! We’re aware some bus stops aren’t tracking correctly for the “Visit different bus stops” Overtime Challenge and will provide an update when we have more info.

Remedy vs. Toxin challenges became available today, giving players another 11 tasks to complete. Once players finish nine out of 11 challenges, they’ll be rewarded with the purple Remedy skin.

Until there’s an official fix for the challenge bug, we recommend trying to complete other tasks, like visiting different Food Trucks.

Fortnite Chapter Two, season one isn’t expected to end until Feb. 15, so there’s plenty of time to complete past missions.