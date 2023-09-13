Fortnite’s most overpowered move just returned, and fans already want it gone

Deku’s Smash returned for another round of Fortnite domination on Sept. 12. The Mythic ability tore through players in 2022, and a large portion of the community seems to wish it stayed there.

The damage-dealing vortex, which originally dominated the metagame during its first tenure, returned alongside a collection of new My Hero Academia skins. Now that it’s back, players believe it’s going to destabilize a well-balanced season.

Fortnite gamers rallied behind the anti-Deku Smash war cry in a Reddit thread on Sep. 12, with many suggesting the Smash ability would impact the game too heavily.

Players suggested nerfing the Deku Smash ability to make it easier to deal with this time around. But it’s only going to be in Fortnite until the next patch in two weeks, so it’s unlikely we’ll see any more changes anytime soon.

That be enough to dent the playerbase though, with others suggesting they’re going to stop playing until it’s gone.

For those looking to avoid the Deku Smash, players have noted that Todoroki’s Ice-wall might be enough to combat the ability. Todoroki’s ice-wall ability is also one of the newest features of the v26.10 update. Fortnite players are claiming this ability seems “considerably more balanced,” especially when considering the Smash hasn’t changed.

MHA characters like Shoto Todoroki, Mina Ashido, and Eijiro Kirishima were added as skins in the mid-September update, alongside Todoroki Quests and All-Star Drops.

Elsewhere in the community, the Deku Smash concerns are being overshadowed by the impending return of an even more powerful addition: Lightsabers. So at least the Smash may only be the most hated returning item for some days and weeks.

About the author