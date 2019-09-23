Fortnite’s iKONIK skin could be replaced by GLOW

The iKONIK Fortnite: Battle Royale skin that was available to anyone with certain Samsung devices is set to be replaced by a new skin called GLOW, according to the Italian Samsung website.

Players experienced a bunch of problems with the Samsung-exclusive Fortnite skin from March until it was finally released.

FortTory – Fortnite Leaks & News on Twitter Did the Italian Samsung site leak the upcoming Samsung skin? … be replaced by the new “GLOW” skin. Check for yourself by changing the Samsung site to italian and go to performance under the Samsung S10 decides. Thanks to @GabrielPoliti2 for letting me know!

On Sept. 27, however, the skin will reportedly no longer be available and is set to be replaced by the new GLOW skin. It’s unclear exactly what this skin will be or what it’ll look like, but GLOW will reportedly be available for Galaxy Note 10, 9, 8, S10e, S10, S10 +, and more Samsung devices.

This is obviously good news for Samsung phone and tablet owners since they won’t need to go out and buy another new device to get the GLOW skin. They’ll be able to access the content on your current Samsung devices.

Now, Fortnite fans who own a Samsung device will just be patiently waiting for Epic Games to reveal the GLOW skin.